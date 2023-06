BENSENVILLE, Ill. — A 59-year-old woman died early Friday morning following a crash in Bensenville.

Just before 3:40 a.m., authorities responded to an accident at the intersection of York and Irving Park Road.

A 59-year-old woman, from the Northwest suburbs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old Chicago man was transported to an area hospital. His condition was not given.

No other information was provided.