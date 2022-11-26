ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 43 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts.

It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do.

“We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said.

Jacob Bigelow said he’s glad he made it.

“My dad helped me out a lot to get through the challenges I faced,” he said.

Three of the graduates, two twin brothers and a cousin, are proud to carry down the legacy.

Their accomplishments were celebrated Saturday afternoon at an Eagle Court Honor Ceremony at St. Peter Church.

They were surrounded by friends and family. The Arlington Heights mayor also came and pinned them.

“It’s really meaningful cause I’ve been to a couple of these in the past and it’s really remarkable to see myself up here like I’ve seen many past people up here,” Connor Neil said.

Being in Scouts, they completed several projects in the community.

They say it made them more disciplined and it expanded their skills from a young age.

As the newest Eagle Scouts, they stand tall and proud to wear the uniform and are committed to continuing serving the community as lifelong members.