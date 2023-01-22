MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Five teens were injured, one seriously, after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night in unincorporated Grafton Township, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 11100 block of Conley Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said the driver, a 17-year-old boy, of Algonquin, passed a car in a no passing zone, left the road, rolled over, crashed through a fence and into field.

The driver, two 16-year-old boys, one of Dundee and one of Carpentersville, a 17-year-old girl, of Algonquin, and an 18-year-old woman, of Carpentersville, were all taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, according to a news release.

The 17-year-old girl was later taken to Advocate Lutheran General in Libertyville in serious condition, according to the release.

Additional details haven’t been released and the Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating.