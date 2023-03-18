Five people were injured, one critically, after a single-car crash on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Arlington Heights.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five people were injured, one critically, in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in Arlington Heights, according to police.

According to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department, a driver crashed into a sign for a credit union around 1:15 p.m. near Arlington Heights Road and East Magnolia Street.

A 71-year-old woman, of Chicago, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, of Elmwood Park, and three women, 62, 73, and 72, all of Chicago, were taken to Northwest Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

As of now, alcohol and drugs aren’t suspected of being factors in the crash, police said.

Arlington Heights police and the Major Case Assistance Team Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit are still investigating the crash.