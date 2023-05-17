WHEELING, Ill. — Four students at Buffalo Grove High School were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Wheeling.

According to police, the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

Four teens, between the ages of 16 and 18, were killed. High School District 214 has confirmed the teens were students at Buffalo Grove High School. Their identities have not yet been released.

One student remains hospitalized, according to the school district.

Police said speed and a disregard for traffic signals seem to be the primary factors of the crash.

The school district released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members. Names of the students have not been announced publicly out of respect for grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. Buffalo Grove High School is closed today because of a fire last evening. We will, however, be making counselors available as soon as possible to help our school community deal with this tragic loss and will inform students, staff and families directly regarding this. High School District 214

The fatal crash is under investigation. No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.