DES PLAINES, Ill. — Two people are dead and two people are injured after a driver crashed into a building Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines, according to the fire department.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Northwest Highway.

Des Plaines Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Matzl said the driver of an SUV struck a building and a gas main.

Four people were taken to Advocate Lutheran General, Matzl said. Two people, who were pedestrians and not in the car at the time of the crash, later died. Two other people were injured and their conditions are unknown.

A tenant of the building told WGN said the vehicle struck a conference room and nobody was working inside at the time of the crash.

Additional details haven’t been released.