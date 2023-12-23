FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. — A group of migrants transported by bus from Texas was dropped off in Fox River Grove early Saturday morning after being told that they had arrived in Chicago, according to city officials.

The city shared an update in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon detailing unscheduled drop-off.

According to the city, a group of 38 migrants from Texas exited a bus at the Fox River Grove Metra station after being told they had arrived in Chicago. The Metra station is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

Fox River Grove police provided the migrants with access to a warming shelter and by 7 a.m. arrangements were made to provide the migrants with train tickets so they could continue their journey to Chicago.

“The Village of Fox River Grove remains committed to upholding the values of compassion, safety, and community. The Village will continue to work diligently with all relevant stakeholders to address this incident and implement measures that prioritize the well-being of everyone involved,” the Facebook post read in part.

The Village of Fox River Grove said it has been in communication with the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency about the incident and will continue to coordinate with McHenry County regarding any future migrant transports.