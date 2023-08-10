HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Three people are in custody after a shooting left two teenagers injured in Hoffman Estates.

Authorities received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday advising that a person had been shot in the 1700 block of Queensbury Circle and a vehicle had fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy on the lawn with a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

According to police, other officers respnded to local area hospitals to check for any potential gunshot victims. While at the hospital, a vehicle was dicovered with multiple bullet holes in the parking lot.

Police said officers then located an 18-year-old man with a gunshot graze wound to the back, who was reported to be the passenger in the vehicle. The teen was treated and released from the hospital.

According to police, three people are in custody and charges are pending.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department is investigating the shooting. No further information has been provided at this time.