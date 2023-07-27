HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — Three firefighters and an intern are expected to be OK after their fire truck rollover in far northwest suburban Hampshire Thursday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m., emergency personnel responded to French Road, one mile south of Rt. 72, for a crash involving a Hampshire Fire Engine returning from an incident.

All four occupants suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

A hazardous material clean-up company was called to the scene after diesel fuel from the truck leaked into a nearby ditch.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Hampshire is about 60 miles west of Chicago.