ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Three men have been arrested for their role in beating a man with a baseball bat and mugging him in a Arlington Heights condominium complex parking lot.

According to the Arlington Heights Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital where a man was being treated for extensive injuries on Sunday, June 11.

Officers learned the man was attacked by several people in the parking lot of a condominium complex around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man got into an argument with a group and then was violently attached with a baseball bat and repeatedly beat him with their hands and feet.

The man was taken to a local hospital by his family, but remains in intensive care following treatment for traumatic injuries consisting of a brain hemorrhage, collapsed lung, fractured vertebra, and multiple broken bones.

Further investigations identified three suspects responsible for the attack and were arrested on Monday, June 12.

Guadalupe Mezo-Temich, of Arlington Heights, Francisco Rueda-Oliveras, of Mount Prospect, and Gibram Chaga-Temich, of Arlington Heights, were all charged with aggravated battery.

Their bond was set at $400,000.