BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a Metra train in Buffalo Grove Monday morning.

Buffalo Grove police said the accident happened around 7:40 a.m. at the Prairie View Metra Station, located at 2701 Main Street. Officers and firefighters responded to the scene for the report of a person struck.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located a 26-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metra Police is conducting an investigation.