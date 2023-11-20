LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in critical condition and two children were injured following a head-on crash Monday morning in unincorporated Round Lake.

Officers responded to the area of Fairfield Road and Nippersink Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Police at the scene found a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a woman, and a Acura MDX, driven by a 39-year-old Wauconda woman. The Acura had two middle-school-aged children in the vehicle, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe the driver of the Equinox veered into southbound lanes of traffic and struck the Acura head-on. Both women were transported in critical condition.

The children suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

An open container of alcohol was found inside the Chevrolet, police said.

The crash is under investigation.