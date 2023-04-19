Two-time United States women’s hockey Olympian Megan Bozek announced her retirement on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old defender from Buffalo Grove, Illinois, won silver medals at the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Bozek also won four gold medals in six world championship tournament appearances, ending with a silver-medal finish in 2022.

Bozek made her national team debut in 2007 in the Under-18 Series, and finished her career with 17 goals and 41 assists for 58 points in 111 games.

“I retire knowing I left everything I could out on the ice every time I laced up my skates,” Bozek said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “Playing alongside some of my best friends and role models, all who’ve been valuable members of helping grow the game of hockey, has been something truly special.”

Bozek’s retirement comes with the U.S. developing a young core of defenders, including Caroline Harvey, Cayla Barnes, Rory Guilday and 19-year-old Haley Winn. At 20, Harvey had a tournament-leading 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) for the gold medal-winning Americans at the recently completed world championships in Brampton, Ontario.

Bozek recently turned her focus to broadcasting in working as an analyst for the Vegas Golden Knights and their minor-league affiliate. She played college hockey at Minnesota, where she was a member of national championship teams in 2012 and ’13.