BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department.

Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to the release.

The two people who were shot went to the Streamwood Police Department to report the incident, according to the release. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found they were driving eastbound on Lake Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to them and fired shots, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 630-837-0846.