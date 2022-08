SKOKIE, Ill. — Two people were shot in what police believe was a domestic dispute gone wrong in Skokie.

Police said the shooting took place inside a home just after 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kirk Street.

At least one victim was taken to the hospital and there is currently no update on the condition of the victims.

