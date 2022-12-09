ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police.

Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue.

Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said in a Facebook post. They were both taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

According to a preliminary investigation, the police department said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

The incident is under investigation still by detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call them.

Tips can be sent online.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 847-289-2600 or by texting the tip to 847411 and including “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the message.