BARRINGTON, Ill. — Police in northwest suburban Barrington are investigating a fatal rollover crash near Route 59 that claimed the lives of two people.

Details are limited, but the crash occurred Thursday morning in the 600 block of S. Hough St. Two people died when a Toyota sedan crashed head-on into a tree.

Witnesses at the scene told WGN News that one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle after impact. The driver was said to be traveling northbound on Hough Street before veering into the center line and striking the tree.

SEE ALSO | Gurnee man tries to kill self, girlfriend by intentionally driving into tree, police say

According to police, Barrington Road from Route 59 to Main Street is closed due to an active crash investigation. Commuters are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police are expected to release additional details about the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.