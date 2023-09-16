PALATINE, Ill. — Two teen boys are dead after a shooting in Palatine on Friday, according to police.

Palatine police say officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1800 block of Green Lane North just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two boys who had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two boys as 16-year-old Eduardo Alpizar and 16-year-old Uriel Garcia.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the deadly shooting.

An investigation by Palatine police and the Major Crimes Assistance Team is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Palatine police at 847359 9000.