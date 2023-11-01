KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Two cousins face first degree murder charges after a shooting left a teenager dead and two others injured last week in Carpentersville.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Alan Medina and his 16-year-old cousin, Jimmy, were driving on the 60 block of Robin Road in Carpentersville around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

While driving on Robin Road, one or both of the Medina’s fired multiple gunshots towards a vehicle with multiple individuals inside.

A 17-year-old from Carpentersville was discovered by police laying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another victims was shot and continues to recover from their injuries. A third victim was grazed by a bullet, but recovered. Two other occupants were not injured in the shooting.

The Medina’s were taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 27.

Alan and Jimmy Medina both face two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm charges.

Jimmy Medina will make his first court appearance on Friday, Nov. 3. Alan Medina will make his next appearance in court on Wednesday, Nov. 15.