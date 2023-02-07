MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A Park City man and woman face multiple charges after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect led to the discovery of stolen mail, swiped identification cards, weapons and drugs.

Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive, Gang Unit Officers with Mount Prospect police pulled over a Kia Spectra for multiple traffic violations, authorities said.

Approaching officers allegedly noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, resulting in the complete search of the Kia Spectra. According to police, the investigation uncovered “numerous” credit and debit cards, checks, mail, packages, driver’s licenses, and a passport that did not belong to Klus or De Jesus.

Police said they also located a stun gun, butterfly knife, brass knuckles and illegal drugs.

“Gang Unit Officers learned [both suspects] had stolen packages and mail from multiple locations across the Chicagoland area and used the stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases,” police said. “Officers have been able to identify over 40 victims, most of them residing outside of Mount Prospect.”

Stephanie Klus, 32, faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of weapons and one misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a hypodermic needle.

Edwin De Jesus, 49, is charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both also face one felony count of continuing financial crimes enterprise.

A Cook County courthouse judge ordered that the pair be held on $10,000 bond. Klus is due in court on Feb. 17 and De Jesus will next appear on March 3.