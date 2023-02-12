DES PLAINES, Ill. — The Chicago Bears may not have been in the Big Game, but that didn’t stop a former player from being the star of a viewing party fundraiser ahead of the Big Game Sunday.

The first annual Steve McMichael ‘Mongo Bowl’ kicked off before the Big Game at the Des Plaines Theatre with a showing of the 1985 Bears Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

The viewing party of an iconic moment in Chicago sports history raised money for McMichael in his battle with A.L.S.

“It’s just an amazing way for all of us to thank somebody who gave us so much joy from the ’85 Bears,” said Ron Onesti, CEO of the Des Plaines Theatre.

On top of watching the 1985 Bears, attendees partook in games and raffles as friends and family continued to help support McMichael and his family through what can be a financially strenuous battle against A.L.S.

“It’s really a financially devastating disease,” said Karen Toole, who lost her husband to A.L.S. “That’s why we’re all here to support Misty too, because so much is not covered and none of the care is covered.”

A Mongo Bowl viewing party also took place at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, with the goal of raising $30,000 for one month of in-home care. For more information on the Mongo Bowl and where to make a donation, if you are interested, click here.