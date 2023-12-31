KANE COUNTY, Ill.— Nearly 20 people were injured on Saturday evening after two chain reaction crashes unfolded along I-90 in the northwest suburbs.

A crash involving six vehicles that occurred just before 7 p.m. left 11 people oinjured.

One of the cars involved in the crash overturned and caught fire and a victim inside had to be pulled from the vehicle by emergency crews.

Shortly after, another pileup crash involving four vehicles occurred about half a mile down the road.

Authorities say eight people suffered minor injuries in the second crash.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crashes and authorities have not provided updates on the conditions of those injured.