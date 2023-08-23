PALATINE, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy critically wounded after a shooting in unincorporated Palatine last week has died, police said Wednesday.

An 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old boy face charges in connection with the deadly shooting.

On Aug. 17, just before 5:20 a.m., Palatine police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of E. Clear Creek Bay. Arriving officers located several shell casings and eventually discovered the 15-year-old boy nearby with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The boy was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition. He died days later from his injuries on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

That same day, a 14-year-old was charged in juvenile court for his role in the shooting. The juvenile faces felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police also issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jesus Pantoja, of Palatine, the following day. According to police, Pantoja is at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (847) 359-9000.

Following the shooting, WGN News spoke with longtime residents of Palatine, who said that gun violence in the area was a growing problem, with the spillover of crime and gang activity intensifying in recent months.

“It’s very sad, especially when it’s in your own neighborhood,” said Hidden Creek resident Jerry Lumbrerez on Aug. 17. “It’s very concerning. My heart goes out to the family that this happened to.”