CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was killed during a triple shooting Wednesday night in Carpentersville.

Officers responded to the 60 block of Birch Street on the report of shots fired at around 8:35 p.m.

Police discovered a 17-year-old boy laying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people were shot as well. They were transported with non life-threatening injuries and no ages were provided at this time.

Police believe the victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the 30 block of Robin Road. Officers said the vehicle was driven to Birch Street where help was called.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can contact 847-551-3481.