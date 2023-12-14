KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A 17-year-old has been charged in a crash that killed two Elgin teens in August.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday 17-year-old Aanomeya Jacquline D. Henry has been charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said Henry was driving herself and three passengers in a Honda Civic around 7 a.m. on August 31 near the intersection of Route 25 and Kenyon Road in Bartlett.

According to a statement from the state’s attorney, Henry failed to yield and collided with a truck, which struck the Honda and pushed it into a cornfield.

Two of the passengers were killed. The Kane County coroner identified the victims as 16-year-old Tahlulay Henry and 17-year-old Kamorra Campbell. The teens were students at South Elgin High School.

The third passenger was injured.

The truck flipped onto its side and its driver suffered minor injuries.

Henry was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, and she did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the state’s attorney.

Henry is due in court January 26.