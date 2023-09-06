BUFFALO GROVE — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Buffalo Grove Wednesday, according to police.

Police said officers were called around 7:28 a.m. to a bicyclist hit on Weiland Road near Newton Drive. After a preliminary investigation, police found that a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle travelling northbound on Weiland Road.

The 13-year-old bicyclist was taken to Lutheran General Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old Wheeling resident, remained on scene after the incident and is cooperating with authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time and the incident is currently under investigation by the Buffalo Grove Police Department’s traffic unit, along with the Major Crash Assistance Team.