SYCAMORE, Ill. — Though no one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, an Illinois lottery player hit it big in Sycamore, winning $1 million.

The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at purchased at Riverside Mobile, located at 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore.

Store manager Betsy Byrd says a regular at the convenience store bought the winning ticket. Riverside Mobile will receive a $0,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“My staff and I are excited that our store sold a big prize-winning ticket, but we’re absolutely overjoyed that we sold the winning ticket to someone that we all know,” Byrd said.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $800 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. If won, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in US history.