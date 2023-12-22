MAINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A person was injured on Friday night after a car drove through a glass sliding door at an apartment complex in the northwest suburbs.

According to police, the crash happened in the 9200 block of Potter Road in Maine Township.

Authorities say the car drove across the lawn, through a sliding glass door and into a resident who was inside the unit.

Other residents said they felt the building shake when the car crashed through the doors.

One person was taken to the hospital following the crash and authorities have not yet provided an update on their condition.

According to police, the driver was taken into custody by Cook County police following the crash.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.