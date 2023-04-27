SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — One person is dead in a crash involving several cars Thursday afternoon on the Jane Addams Tollway in Schaumburg, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Meacham Road.

Four vehicles were involved, state police said. One driver died and the three other drivers were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

As of 4:45 p.m., traffic is still moving on the shoulder while investigators are on the scene.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released.