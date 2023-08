ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Friday evening in Elk Grove Village, according to police.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Devon Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard.

Ricardo Gonzalez Jr., 25, who was driving the pick-up truck involved in the crash, died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation by Elk Grove Village police and the Major Case Assistance Team.