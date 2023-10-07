LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man is dead and three people are injured after a fiery crash in unincorporated Mundelein on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene in the 29000 block of Gilmer Road in Fremont Township around 4:45 p.m. and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say a 66-year-old man and his three passengers were traveling southbound along Gilmer Road in a 2019 Ford Expedition when the driver swerved and veered off the road before crashing into a tree. Following the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

The driver was unable to escape the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man from Grayslake, who was sitting in the backseat, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered major injuries and burns. The man, who is in critical condition, was flown by a medical helicopter to the burn unit in Maywood.

Two other people who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, both from Chicago, were able to escape the burning car and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash and an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Investigations Team is underway.