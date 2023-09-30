MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — An investigation is underway on Saturday night after a boat crash on the Fox River in McHenry left one person dead and another injured, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

According to Sgt. Eric Schreiber from the IDNR, law enforcement officials were called to the scene after a boat ran aground near the 600 block of Country Club Drive, just off the Fox River.

IDNR officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital.

Connor Lively, a resident who lives nearby, says it was around 5:45 p.m. when he heard a big crash. Lively says he went outside and found the badly damaged boat out of the Fox River, flipped upside down.

“Walked out, saw a big boat in my neighbor’s yard, flipped over, cracked in half,” Lively said.

Lively says he alerted someone to call 911 and began trying to move the boat off of a badly injured man and a woman.

According to Lively, the woman who was trapped beneath the boat did not appear to be breathing and a man was breathing but was unconscious when he attempted to help them

“There’s a ramp of mud going right into the yard. I don’t know how that happened,” Lively said.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash and IDNR officials say a nearby home suffered minor damage.

Authorities have not yet identified the individuals involved.