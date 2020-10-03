Northwest suburban apple orchard offers cider, donuts and pumpkin picking

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — As fall begins and normal festivities are altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a far northwest suburban apple orchard offers the complete experience.

All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock has rows of seasonal fruit trees, a pumpkin patch and a cider mill, complete with seasonal donuts. The orchard also features a small farm market, where donuts and other fall pastries are sold.

As for the pumpkin patch, All Seasons also employs a master pumpkin carver, who uses special tools to speed up a normally long process.

There’s also a petting zoo at All Seasons, with sheep, geese, chickens and goats all living in the orchard’s barnyard.

All Seasons is open to the public everyday until Nov. 1. Customers will need to book reservations to attend on a weekend, but are free to walk in on weekdays.

For more information on All Seasons and to book reservations, visit their website here.