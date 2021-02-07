Northwest Side man charged with murder after evading police

CHICAGO — A Northwest Side man is charged with fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in North Austin last Friday, according to police.

Authorities say Jason Bergollo, 35, of Chicago opened fire in the 1600 block of N. Cicero on Feb. 5.

Bergollo evaded police but was located by police helicopter when he collided with a patrol car in the 3100 block of West Belmont.

He was taken into custody following a “short foot pursuit,” police said.

Bergollo is charged with various charges, including first-degree murder.