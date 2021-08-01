Northwest Side community rallies around 6-year-old battling stage 4 cancer

NILES, Ill. – At Notre Dame College Prep in Niles, a crowd grew on the football field.

At the home of the Don’s, the hero on Sunday was a little girl named Molly.

Maggie Rahlfs was behind the powerful show of support for the 6-year-old, who will turn seven in a few short weeks.

“Molly has, as I like to say, captivated the hearts of the northwest side,” Rahlfs said.

It was just a few months ago, in May, after weeks of complaining of abdominal pain, that Molly’s family received a grim diagnosis. It was cancer stage four.

“When they told us it was a punch in the stomach,” said Molly’s dad, John Morris. “Didn’t even really believe it.”

Anyone interested in donating to Molly’s family may do so by clicking here.

“We went from thinking that she had a bowel obstruction to 12 hours later, finding out it was cancer, to 24 hours later, she’s in surgery.”

Word spread online about the aggressive form of cancer Molly was facing. Get well wishes on social media and in-person soon followed.

“Every time we open our door, there’s some package, or gift, or food,” Morris said.

The acts of kindness culminated in a community coming together to lift Molly’s spirits. Her mother, Erin Morris, said she is grateful her child experienced the outpouring of love and support.

“We’re just so excited that Molly can come out and see all the incredible people who’ve been praying for her and wishing her good thoughts and being behind our entire family.”