Northwest Indiana man gets 179 years in prison for murdering 2 teens

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man convicted of fatally shooting two teenagers during a drug-related robbery has been sentenced to 179 years in prison.

Connor Kerner, 19, of Valparaiso, learned his sentence Tuesday after a Porter County jury found him guilty in October of charges including two counts each of murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery.

He had allegedly confessed to a then-girlfriend that he had killed 18-year-old Thomas Grill of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley Lanham of St. John in February 2019 in the attached garage of his maternal grandparents’ Hebron-area home.

Thomas Grill (left), Molley Lanham (right)

Prosecutors said the target in the robbery was $20,000 to $50,000 worth of THC cartridges.

Court documents said Kerner beat Grill to death with a pipe wrench and then shot his girlfriend, Lanham, in the head as she tried to get away.

According to court documents, Kerner told the informant, “I killed someone and I killed an innocent girl.”

Kerner then allegedly loaded their bodies into the trunk of their car, drove it to South Porter County and set it on fire. Court papers said Kerner told the informant he had done this before and knew how to cover up a murder and get away with it.

The burned-out vehicle was discovered by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department Sunday morning. The CSI unit from Valparaiso assisted with the forensics investigation.