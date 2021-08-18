Northwest Indiana man crossing street struck, killed in 4-vehicle crash

HIGHLAND, Ind. — A 21-year-old man crossing the street was struck and killed in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Highland.

Just before 10:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard on the report of a personal injury crash. Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash and at the time, a 21-year-old man was struck by one of the vehicles.

The man, from Highland, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Four other patients were transported to Community Hospital for treatment. Authorities did not provide any conditions to those who were involved in the crash.

