Northwest Indiana man arrested in Nebraska after allegedly kidnapping woman

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping a woman in Indiana, handcuffing her and driving her to Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that 52-year-old William Brittingham, of Demotte, Indiana, is jailed in Hall County, Nebraska, awaiting extradition to Indiana. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The patrol said troopers spotted him Wednesday night driving a pickup truck westbound on Interstate 80. Troopers had been on the lookout for him after getting a call from Indiana authorities indicating that he might be in Nebraska and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The patrol said that Brittingham tried to take off, driving through a median and heading in the opposite direction on the interstate. The patrol said troopers then forced the truck to a stop and took Brittingham into custody. The patrol said a woman in the truck also was rescued and said she had been handcuffed during the drive.

Troopers also located numerous firearms inside the cab of the pickup, the patrol said.