Northwest Indiana busineses prepare for stay-at-home order

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- Indiana is part of the growing list of states ordering residents to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants Hoosiers to hunker down at home starting midnight. It will last through April 7.

In Crown Point, most businesses closed Tuesday ahead of the order

Restaurants are already closed to in-house dining but most are offering curbside pickup and delivery.

Grocery stores, pharmacy and banks are among the essential businesses that can stay open.

Outdoor exercise is also allowed.

But health officials need people to keep practicing social distancing.

“It is spreading to all counties so stay home, get groceries only when you need them and only buy what you need,” Holcomb said. “The next two weeks are critical”

