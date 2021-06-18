Northwest Indiana babysitter gets 5 years after 4-year-old boy accidently killed himself with gun

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana man has been sentenced to two years in prison for the death of a 4-year-old boy he was babysitting who accidentally shot himself with an unsecured handgun.

A Lake County judge sentenced 32-year-old Brett A. Beatty, 32, of Winfield to five years Thursday for failing to secure the handgun Eric Cole of Wheatfield found under Beatty’s bed in August 2017 and used to fatally shoot himself.

The judge ordered Beatty to serve two years of his sentence in prison, followed by two years in community corrections and one year of probation.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Beatty pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.