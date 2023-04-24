IOWA — The Northern Lights dazzled Iowans late Sunday night. A major mass coronal ejection on Sunday afternoon made its way toward the Earth just in time to interact with the atmosphere late into the night. The strength of this geomagnetic storm reached so far south that even Kansas was able to few the aurora borealis. It is very unusual for the spectacle to be seen so far south.



Many central Iowa viewers shared their pictures with us. The pictures are gorgeous but when you see the Northern Lights in person they pulsate and dance across the sky.

Angel Stanley – Albia

Big Creek Lake

Bonnie Porter – Callender

Chuck Spindler – Greenfield

Cody Watts – Iconium

Dawn Smith – Boone

Justin Stallman – Newton

Rob Prendergast – Granger

Samantha Mickle – Jester Park

Stacy Hardney – Mingo

Hanan Zahid – Waterloo

If you have photos or videos of the Northern Lights you’d like to share with us, send them to photolink@who13.com.