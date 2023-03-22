KANE COUNTY, Ill. — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals of a scam in which a person claiming to work on behalf of a county judge seeks their victim’s personal information.

The offender sends a message to its victims through a Zoom court call feature, requesting that they contact them by phone. Once the victim complies, the offender requests that the caller provide photocopies of their driver’s license, bank statements and paystubs.

The victims are also instructed to pay fees to resolve their cases through banking applications such as Cash App, Zelle Pay, Apple Pay, and gift cards.

No Kane County court employee or judge would request this information by phone, deputies added.

Deputies used the incident to remind residents:

Always verify who you are talking to. Scammers often pretend to represent an organization you know.

Scammers instruct you to pay in a specific way.

Scammers rush and demand immediate payment.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at (630) 444-1103.