DES PLAINES, Ill. — ‘Operation Flags for Vets’ is seeking the public’s help to honor local veterans.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to plant flags at nearly 4,000 graves at All Saints Cemetery on River Road.

A meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Flag planting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Individuals and groups are welcome.

‘Operation Flags for Vets’ was founded eight years ago by a Des Plaines police officer whose father and grandfather were both veterans.