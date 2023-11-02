LOMBARD, Ill. — Chicago’s FBI Field Office on Thursday released photos of a man suspected of robbing a Lombard-area bank a day prior.

Around 12:20 p.m. Nov. 1, FBI agents responded to the Chase Bank at 223 E. Roosevelt Rd. A witness told WGN News on Wednesday that the robbery suspect walked in with a gun and approached an employee in the lobby.

The suspect then allegedly ordered the employee to go to the counter and hand over an undisclosed amount of money.

FBI agents confirm that a gun was shown amid verbal demands for money.

The clerk complied and the suspect allegedly fled on foot.

No one was hurt.

FBI agents described the suspect as an older male with a thin build who may be experiencing a loss of skin pigmentation on his face, possibly due to vitiligo. The suspect was no taller than 5-foot-10-inches and was last seen wearing a jacket beige or tan in color, with a black beanie hat and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call report tips at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.