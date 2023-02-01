ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A Batavia man is in custody after threatening to harm himself inside the Kane County Judicial Center upon learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Around 9:20 a.m., Wednesday, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man armed with a weapon inside the county public defender’s office at the Kane County Judicial Center.

Deputies encountered 20-year-old Daeshawn J. Clemons, of Batavia, with scissors to his throat. Clemons had been at the building for a scheduled court appearance. According to deputies, he became distraught by the news that the Illinois Department of Corrections had issued an arrest warrant and grabbed pair of scissors from a desk inside the public defender’s office.

Deputies added that Clemons was tased and taken into custody after de-escalation tactics proved unsuccessful. The 20-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges against Clemons include reckless and disorderly conduct and possessing a weapon with intent to use inside a government building.

No courthouse staff members were harmed.