SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning involving a semi-tractor-trailer on Interstate 90.

Around 11 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-90, eastbound at Meacham near Schaumburg, for the multi-vehicle crash.

According to troopers, one occupant of a passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two lanes were closed amid the crash investigation

No other injuries were reported.