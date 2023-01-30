LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A north suburban man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and slamming into a police squad car.

On Sunday at around 8:20 p.m., police were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road in Beach Park.

Shortly after pulling over, the deputy’s squad car was rear-ended by a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police claim the driver, Jesus Garcia, had alcohol coming from his breath. A DUI investigation was conducted and Garcia was arrested for driving under the influence.

He has been charged with DUI, open transportation of alcohol, resisting a peace officer and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.