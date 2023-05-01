A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

GURNEE, Ill. — A man faces multiple charges for fleeing an officer and crashing into a car dealership, resulting in a fiery crash in Gurnee last week.

Sincere Quezare, 20, of Zion, sustained minor injuries from the crash and was charged with reckless driving and fleeing an officer.

According to Gurnee police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 9 p.m. on April 24 after witnessing a car travelling through Gurnee at a high speed.

Police said the vehicle approached the intersection near the 18800 block of Grand Avenue, the car then made a U-turn and continued at a high speed on Grand Avenue towards Route 45.

The police officer proceeded to the turn off the squad car emergency lights and did not pursue the vehicle any further.

Moments after, the vehicle hit the median at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Route 45. Police said the vehicle then collided with vehicles in the parking lot of Zeigler Nissan in Gurnee.