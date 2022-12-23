GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday.

Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident.

Authorities said an employee, later identified as Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan, was cleaning an area of the production floor when she was killed.

An autopsy found that Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp force and crushing injuries.

Her GoFundMe states that Lopez was working at Miracapo Pizza Company’s Gurnee factory. As of Friday morning, it has raised over $2,100.

The incident is under investigation by Gurnee police and OSHA.