ROUND LAKE, Ill. — The FBI is looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a suburban bank on Saturday.

Just after noon, agents responded to the First American Bank in the 1800 block of S. Cedar Lake Rd. in Round Lake following reports of a robbery.

According to FBI Chicago, the female suspect may be in her 20s or 30s, no taller than 5’2″, with a medium build. She was also wearing a black hat with white letters, long black hair, a blue surgical mask, a white short sleeve t-shirt, light gray sweatpants, red high-top shoes, and carrying a canvas bag with unknown words and shapes on it.

Authorities believe the woman may have also robbed a Great Lakes Credit Union in Round Lake Beach on Sunday, June 24.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.